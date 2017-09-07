The Ridgefield Press

Women’s Center ‘Safe Walk’ set for Oct. 1 at Danbury Mall

By The Ridgefield Press on September 7, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Regional · 0 Comments

The Women’s Center of Greater Danbury will host its annual Safe Walk at the Danbury Fair Mall Sunday, Oct. 1.

The event, which raises awareness about domestic violence, will include participation from several Ridgefield-based groups, including Jesse Lee Church and the Ridgefield High School football team.

Attendees are asked to register at 8:30 the morning of the event. There will be opening remarks at 9:15 with the walk set to go from 9:30 to 10:15.

To register, call 203-731-5200.

For sponsorship opportunities or questions, please contact the Women’s Center at 203-731-5200 or email [email protected]

