Keeler Tavern docent training starts this month

Love history? The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s (KTHC) is looking for community volunteers to become docents and spread the tavern’s history and stories with visitors.

One story of particular interest to visitors is the British cannonball in the corner post, a souvenir from the 1777 Battle of Ridgefield, which also featured then-patriot Benedict Arnold.

Docents dress in period clothing as they guide visitors from around the country and around the world through the former tavern, hotel, and summer estate.

“KTHC provides great training and a lot of support and guidance so new docents are never overwhelmed,” says Jennifer Hansen, who has been a docent for two years.

The first of three training sessions for new docents will be held Tuesday, September 19 (time TBD).

Docents are asked to volunteer at least once a month on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday afternoons.

For more details and to sign up for training, please contact the Museum office at 203-438-5485 or email [email protected]. Please also contact the office for alternate training dates.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center presents three centuries of the town’s history through the lives of the families that occupied the site starting in 1713. It offers docent-led tours of its period-furnished building February through December (Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, 1:00–4:00 p.m.) More information may be found at www.keelertavernmuseum.org and at Facebook.com/KeelerTavernMuseum, or by calling the office at 203-438-5485. Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is located at 132 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.