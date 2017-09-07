Shir Shalom to host dinner and film event

Neirot’s season opening dinner and film will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m with Jewish Film Festival charmer Theodore Bikel.

Portraits of the two beloved Jewish icons: the two have wit, wisdom and talent in common. Their remarkable work is showcased by storytelling and musical performances.

A lite dinner will be served followed by the film and music by Cantor Deborah Katcho Gray, a discussion and dessert.

For reservations contact: Neirot at OurShirShalom.org by Oct. 9. Make check payable to Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.