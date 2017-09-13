The Ridgefield Press

Helping tiny Texans

By The Ridgefield Press on September 13, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

First Congregational Church members Sharon Greene, Carol Maiolo, and Bev Barnard

First Congregational Church members Sharon Greene, Carol Maiolo, and Bev Barnard gathered diaper donations for the Texas Diaper Bank to distribute to Texan babies in need last week. The three women got the idea because one of the church’s members is a Texas native. “We felt the tiniest victims of Harvey needed our help,” Barnard said. The women, who are members of the church’s bible study group, want to thank those in the community who donated. “Also, thank you to the mother and son who spontaneously gave their time to help load them into the UPS store,” said Barnard. “And a special thank you to John Sommers at UPS for his gift of support,” Barnard said.

