The Frick’s art is destination for fall day trip

Three El Greco’s, three Titians, a Vermeer, a Rubens, a Monet and a Manet are among the art masterpieces to be seen at The Frick Collection, one of New York City’s premier museums and the destination for the Ridgefield Historical Society’s fall trip.

The historical society is taking reservations for the day trip, which is planned for Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 to 4:30. The cost is $55 for members and $60 for non-members.

In addition to paintings by some of the world’s most renowned artists, the Frick also features sculpture, ceramics, furniture, porcelains, decorative arts — in 16 different galleries. The museum itself is something to see, housed in the Fifth Avenue mansion built for Henry Clay Frick in 1913.

For information or to make reservations contact the Ridgefield Historical society at 203-438-5821 or [email protected].

