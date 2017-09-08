A Ridgefield woman was arrested for criminal mischief in the first degree and criminal trespassing in third degree at Ridgefield police headquarters at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

Police said Brittany Lombardi, 20, was stopped in her vehicle by Bethel Police, and brought to Ridgefield where she had an outstanding warrant.

Police said the warrant stemmed from an incident the previous night, in which property was damaged in area of the Westmoreland pool.

Lombardi was released on a bond of $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Sept. 21.