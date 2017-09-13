Love Your Library: A hole-in-one event

Hello Jack Nicklaus, move over Jack the Giant Killer.

Yep, that’s right, the Ridgefield Library will transform into an 18-hole, three-floor golf course next weekend as part of its second annual “Love Your Library” celebration that kicks off Friday, Sept. 15 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 16.

Among the events celebrating the vital role that the Ridgefield Library plays in the local community are staged readings of five original plays written by Ridgefield students that will be performed by the RHS Theatre Company at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday evening at 7 p.m.

“This year’s Love Your Library celebration is more exciting than ever,” said Laureen Bubniak, director of development. “For the first time ever we will transform the Library into a mini-golf course. And, the staged readings by the RHS Theatre group of the winning plays written by Ridgefield students this summer at the Ridgefield Playhouse will celebrate the young playwrights and thespians in Ridgefield.”

Down at the library that night, the inaugural Challenge Cup Mini-Golf Tournament will kick-off the “Fore! Your Library” golf-themed weekend

During this adult-only event, teams of four golfers who will compete for the 2017 Challenge Cup title while enjoying food and drinks from Odeen’s BBQ.

Solo and couples packages are also available and will be assigned to foursomes. Equipment will be provided and festive attire is encouraged.

Advanced registration is required and is available on a first-come, first-served basis at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Gallery tickets for spectators and fans are $35 per person with wine, beer and food by the bite served in the Bossidy Commons.

Registration is $250 for a foursome.

Auction and raffle prizes

Friday night’s Challenge Cup event also features an auction and valuable raffle prizes including goods and services from A-Z Landscaping; Addessi Jewelers; Grapeswine.com; Interiors & Designs by Ursula; Early Bird Café; NBC/The Today Show; MSNBC/Morning Joe; Natural Scoop; New Jersey Devils; Ridgefield Parks and Recreation; the Tutoring Club of Ridgefield and Stamford; Carrie Warner and Weston Racquet Club. In-kind donations have been supplied by Caraluzzi’s Market and Black Hog Brewery.

Silver Spring Country Club is the presenting sponsor for the FORE! your library golf events. The Hospitality Tent is sponsored by Suni and Woody Harford; the Beverage Cart by the DeMatteo family; the Clubhouse by Doyle Coffin Architecture; and the Trivia Contest by Joe and Sarah Burke.

“We have such a dedicated committee, and the support from the town and the community has been tremendous,” said Bubniak.

Addessi Jewelers is sponsoring a special “Addessi Hole –in –One” challenge. For a $20 donation a golfer will receive chances to complete a hole-in-one; successful players will be entered into a raffle for a custom “design-your-own” ring worth $2,500.

Individual holes are being sponsored and will be decorated by: Adam Broderick Salon & Spa; Buddy’s Bedtime Battery children’s book; the Carter family; The Hickories; Dr. Blaine Langberg; Leslie Toran Interiors; Purple Heather Floral Design; Ridgefield Running Company; Rodier Flowers; Role Model Mentors; TownVibe; True North Team Building; Tutoring Club of Ridgefield and Stamford; The UPS Store; We Do Lines; Wooster School; Young’s Fencing; and Your Home CPR.

Open golf

Open golf for families begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Library trivia games and other fun family activities take place until 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 per player and all equipment will be provided. No advance registration is required.

In addition to fun at the Library, Library volunteers will be handing out free bookmarks and accepting donations for the library all around town, including at the grand re-opening of Ridgefield Supply. The firehouse will host an open house with tours and giveaways, and the Police Benevolent Association will have a table by Prime Burger on Main Street with fingerprinting and more.

“We hope to reach as many people as possible through activities throughout the town, and in the library, to raise awareness of all the programs and services the library has to offer, and to carry on the feeling and sentiment of LYL Day throughout the year,” said Bubniak.

For questions or additional information, contact Bubniak at 203-438-2282 x11029 or [email protected]