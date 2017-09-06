Ridgefield Supply plans grand re-opening

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Ridgefield Supply Company will be hosting the grand re-opening of its renovated facility. The Prospect Street business has undergone a complete transformation, with a new retail store and product showroom that opened to the public in April.

The grand re-opening marks the end of a three-year reconstruction that had been in the works for over seven years, when CEO and owner Margaret Price planned the project with her late father, Louis Price.

The event will take place at Ridgefield Supply on Prospect Street from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., with the celebratory ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m.

The day will feature one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s official #88 Nationwide Chevy SS Race Cars, courtesy of Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services.

For more information, call 203-438-2626.