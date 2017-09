A Middleburgh, N.Y. man was arrested for conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree at the Ridgefield Police Department Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Police said Ryan Jensen, 28, was arrested in Goshen, N.Y. and transferred into the custody of Ridgefield police for an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Jensen posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Sept. 13.