Helicopter to touch down at annual Safety Day event

By The Ridgefield Press on September 6, 2017 in Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Police & Fire, Regional, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association, the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department and the Ridgefield Professional Firefighters Association will be holding their annual Safety Day in the parking lot of East Ridge Middle School (10 East Ridge Road) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

The free event will feature a K-9 demonstration by Officer Shawn Murray and K-9 officer Loki at 11 a.m. and a child seat inspection and installation station.

The big draw will be an Eagle One Helicopter landing on the ball field for a demonstration at 12:15 p.m.

Safety Day also include: a fire safety trailer, crash simulators, and information tables from an array of community organizations.   

In the event of bad weather, Safety Day will be cancelled.  

