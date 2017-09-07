The Ridgefield Press

Democrats to host ‘Pie and Politics’ Saturday

By The Ridgefield Press on September 7, 2017 in Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Democrats will be having a “Pie and Politics 2017” event Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 12 Spectacle Lane to introduce candidates for local boards and commissions for the election on Nov. 7.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi, State Treasurer Denise Napier and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman will be in attendance to meet and discuss local issues with the candidates for the Board of Education, Board of Finance, Planning and Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Police Commission and Board of Assessment Appeals.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the event or in advance through the Ridgefield Democrats web site, www.ridgefielddems.net.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post ‘Late Thursdays’ are meant to draw people into shops
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress