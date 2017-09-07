Democrats to host ‘Pie and Politics’ Saturday

The Ridgefield Democrats will be having a “Pie and Politics 2017” event Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 12 Spectacle Lane to introduce candidates for local boards and commissions for the election on Nov. 7.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi, State Treasurer Denise Napier and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman will be in attendance to meet and discuss local issues with the candidates for the Board of Education, Board of Finance, Planning and Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Police Commission and Board of Assessment Appeals.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the event or in advance through the Ridgefield Democrats web site, www.ridgefielddems.net.