Ridgefield property transfers: Aug. 23-29

Nine houses and two commercial properties worth a total of $7,473,900 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Aug. 23-29, with $18,684 in conveyance taxes collected. Transfers included:

78 Cooper Road: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., to Devin and Ashley Blanch, Aug. 24, $500,000.

31 Saw Mill Hill Road: Morton Dubitsky to Andreas and Paige Schmit of Wayne, Penn., Aug. 24, $620,000.

11 Ramapoo Road: Ignatius and Sherry Anandappa of Peaceable Street to Sloan and Mary Cooper, Aug. 24, $660,000.

55 Hayes Lane: John and Noelle Holloway of Boulder Hill Lane to Peter and Michelle Lichten of Pleasantville N.Y., Aug. 24, $611,000.

49 Ritch Drive: Shirley Dzielinksi of Main Street to Robert Stern of Riverside, Conn., Aug. 24, $440,000.

551 Barrack Hill Road: Howard and Betty Kloth to Scott and Lilian Quis of Norwalk, Aug. 25, $529,900.

Lot 4 Wilton Road West: Estate of Jaime Olge Shafer of Danbury to Bluebird Ridge LLC of Wilton, Aug. 25, $425,000.

Lot 5 Wilton Road West: Estate of Jaime Olge Shafer of Danbury to Bluebird Ridge LLC of Wilton, Aug. 25, $425,000.

25 Armand Road: Letitia Stopper to Gregory and Lynsey Martino of Darien, Aug. 25, $832,500.

35 Spireview Road: Edward Alvarez of West Chester, Ohio, to Samuel and Robyn Shahar of Huntington, N.Y., Aug. 28, $405,500.

179 Peaceable Ridge Road: Michael and Anne Lockwood to David and Elizabeth Imbrogno of Cumming, Ga., Aug. 29, $2,025,000.