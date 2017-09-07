The Ridgefield Press

On the front page of this week’s Ridgefield Press: The library becomes a golf course, the town projects a bigger surplus, a ceremony will remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, the Stonehenge announces its closure, and a RHS grad looks to organize an ‘Adopt-a-School’ program in Houston.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • First-floor retail incentives drew a mixed reaction from the Board of Finance last week.
  • The board was happy to hear about a higher surplus than originally projected.
  • Elsewhere in town, the cops arrested a Ridgefield resident who reportedly damaged the Westmoreland pool area over the weekend.
  • Looking ahead to next weekend, the annual LYL (Love Your Library) will transform Ridgefield Library into a golf course.
  • Speaking of the golf course, they’re getting a new snack shack.
  • Snackers beware: The new brewery on Route 7 might be getting a food truck for its patrons.
  • In other business news, DeLuca Hardware closed its doors last week in Georgetown.
  • The Press introduces a new reporter to its readers this week. You’ve hopefully gotten used to seeing his byline already.
  • This week’s paper includes an entire section of Ridgefielders who gave back following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey last week. On the front is the story of a Ridgefield High grad who would like to create an adopt-a-school program down in Houston.
  • In the editorial section, The Press discusses suicide awareness, the Democratic Town Committee introduces its candidates, and two letter writers oppose a proposed bed and breakfast in town.
  • In sports, field hockey and soccer get previews. Ditto for football, who takes on Darien this weekend.
