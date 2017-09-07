Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- First-floor retail incentives drew a mixed reaction from the Board of Finance last week.
- The board was happy to hear about a higher surplus than originally projected.
- Elsewhere in town, the cops arrested a Ridgefield resident who reportedly damaged the Westmoreland pool area over the weekend.
- Looking ahead to next weekend, the annual LYL (Love Your Library) will transform Ridgefield Library into a golf course.
- Speaking of the golf course, they’re getting a new snack shack.
- Snackers beware: The new brewery on Route 7 might be getting a food truck for its patrons.
- In other business news, DeLuca Hardware closed its doors last week in Georgetown.
- The Press introduces a new reporter to its readers this week. You’ve hopefully gotten used to seeing his byline already.
- This week’s paper includes an entire section of Ridgefielders who gave back following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey last week. On the front is the story of a Ridgefield High grad who would like to create an adopt-a-school program down in Houston.
- In the editorial section, The Press discusses suicide awareness, the Democratic Town Committee introduces its candidates, and two letter writers oppose a proposed bed and breakfast in town.
- In sports, field hockey and soccer get previews. Ditto for football, who takes on Darien this weekend.
