Democratic View: Deep, broad, exceptional

By Alex Harris on September 11, 2017

Democrats’ local slate blends impressive first-timers, proven incumbents, expertise, and community involvement.

Board of Finance (“BOF”):

  • Amy Macartney Freidenrich owns Ross Bread and Coffee and is active throughout the community. A Mount Holyoke College graduate, Amy’s resume includes American Express, Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco, Foote Cone Belding Direct, and Stanford University.
  • Sean Connelly is a valued BOF member, providing expertise in large-scale project design, implementation and analysis. A director with Willis Towers Watson, Sean served on Harvard’s Forces for Change faculty, and holds BA and MA degrees from Boston University.

Board of Education (“BOE”):

  • Kathleen Holz headed pre-K through grade nine at New Canaan Country School for 14 years. Previously, Kathleen was: assistant principal, Katonah Elementary School; principal, City & Country School (NYC); and kindergarten, first- and second-grade teacher. Kathleen holds a BA from Rutgers University and an MS from Bank Street College of Education.
  • Carina Borgia-Drake is an oncology nurse with experience in teaching hospitals, a volunteer who led successful legislative efforts to improve public schools, and board member for Dyslexia Society of Connecticut. Carina holds a BS degree from New York University and is undertaking the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program at Fairfield University.
  • Doug Silver, an educator and software executive, is an important BOE voice. Former teacher, administrator, and researcher/author, Doug holds a BA from University of Colorado, an MA from Columbia University, and a degree in Educational Leadership from Southern Connecticut State University.
  • Margaret Stamatis, an attorney, is a respected BOE member. She previously served two years as president, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, and held leadership roles in numerous local and education-related organizations. Margaret holds a BA from Trinity College, a JD from Boston College, and an MS from UMass Amherst.

Planning & Zoning Commission (P&Z):

  • Joe Fossi, a long-time P&Z member, is widely respected for his service. Joe is founder/owner of Ridgefield-based Pelham Homes, LLC.
  • Charles Robbins, a 2017 appointee, quickly became a respected P&Z member. He holds a MS in City Planning from University of Pennsylvania, and made his career in finance.
  • Joe Dowdell is an engineer and former candidate for state legislature. Joe holds a BS in engineering from the University of Minnesota.

Zoning Board of Appeals (“ZBA”):

  • Mark Seavy is a journalist and current ZBA Alternate in his first one-year term.
  • Terry Bearden-Rettger is a speech and language pathologist.

Board of Assessment Appeals (BAA):

  • Jeff Lundberg is a U.S. Navy veteran, UConn grad, local volunteer, and BAA member.
  • Anne Cutter served in elected and appointed positions in New Milford, and seeks to serve Ridgefield.

Board of Police Commissioners:

  • Steve Saloom is an attorney with a distinguished career in criminal justice. Steve holds BA and JD degrees from the University of Connecticut.
  • Arnold (“Arny”) DiLaura is a national security, risk management and finance professional, with a BA from Syracuse University, an MA from Johns Hopkins, and MBA from Wharton.

Vote for these Democrats to ensure that Ridgefield continues as Connecticut’s No. 1 town.

The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee provides this column. Alex Harris is the DTC’s Vice-Chair.

 

Alex Harris


