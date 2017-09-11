Democratic View: Deep, broad, exceptional

Democrats’ local slate blends impressive first-timers, proven incumbents, expertise, and community involvement.

Board of Finance (“BOF”):

Sean Connelly is a valued BOF member, providing expertise in large-scale project design, implementation and analysis. A director with Willis Towers Watson, Sean served on Harvard’s Forces for Change faculty, and holds BA and MA degrees from Boston University.

Amy Macartney Freidenrich owns Ross Bread and Coffee and is active throughout the community. A Mount Holyoke College graduate, Amy’s resume includes American Express, Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco, Foote Cone Belding Direct, and Stanford University.

Board of Education (“BOE”):

Kathleen Holz headed pre-K through grade nine at New Canaan Country School for 14 years. Previously, Kathleen was: assistant principal, Katonah Elementary School; principal, City & Country School (NYC); and kindergarten, first- and second-grade teacher. Kathleen holds a BA from Rutgers University and an MS from Bank Street College of Education.

Carina Borgia-Drake is an oncology nurse with experience in teaching hospitals, a volunteer who led successful legislative efforts to improve public schools, and board member for Dyslexia Society of Connecticut. Carina holds a BS degree from New York University and is undertaking the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program at Fairfield University.

Doug Silver, an educator and software executive, is an important BOE voice. Former teacher, administrator, and researcher/author, Doug holds a BA from University of Colorado, an MA from Columbia University, and a degree in Educational Leadership from Southern Connecticut State University.