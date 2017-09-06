The Ridgefield Press

Wine, cheese, and accessories at Founders Hall Sept. 27

By The Ridgefield Press on September 6, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefielder Aarti Paranjape (left, with Founders Hall member Shirley Wilken) will be providing henna tattoos at Wine, Cheese & Accessories, a ladies night out for women of all ages, at Founders Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 – 10 p.m. For tickets ($20) or more information, go to www.founders-hall.org or call 203-431-7000.

Ladies, treat yourselves to an evening of sipping, shopping, socializing and fun at Wine, Cheese & Accessories at Founders Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at www.founders-hall.org , by calling 203-431-7000, or at the door.

In addition to select wines and abundant appetizers, the event features eclectic activities for women of all ages. Indulge in a chair massage, try a henna tattoo, consult an intuitive reader, learn about essential oils, and much more. Event activities are sponsored by Bethel Health Care/Cascades Assisted Living.

With over 20 unique boutiques to browse among, you can update your fall wardrobe with the latest finds in jewelry, belts, scarves and wraps.  Or, jump-start your holiday shopping by choosing from a stylish array of home accents, hand-painted wine glasses, stationery and other great gifts. Raffles from each boutique will round out the fun.

All proceeds from the raffles and event tickets will support Founders Hall, a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older, located at 193 Danbury Road in Ridgefield.  Additional parking will be available at Fairfield County Bank, 150 Danbury Road; a Ridgefield Crossings bus will provide shuttle service from there. By attending Wine, Cheese & Accessories, you’ll be treating yourself to an entertaining night out while helping to provide life-long learning, fitness and fun to over 3,600 of your older friends and neighbors. For more information, call 203.431.7000.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post New ‘horse ordinance’ goes in front of selectmen Wednesday night Next Post Nod Hill Brewery seeks food truck
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress