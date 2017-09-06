Wine, cheese, and accessories at Founders Hall Sept. 27

Ladies, treat yourselves to an evening of sipping, shopping, socializing and fun at Wine, Cheese & Accessories at Founders Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at www.founders-hall.org , by calling 203-431-7000, or at the door.

In addition to select wines and abundant appetizers, the event features eclectic activities for women of all ages. Indulge in a chair massage, try a henna tattoo, consult an intuitive reader, learn about essential oils, and much more. Event activities are sponsored by Bethel Health Care/Cascades Assisted Living.

With over 20 unique boutiques to browse among, you can update your fall wardrobe with the latest finds in jewelry, belts, scarves and wraps. Or, jump-start your holiday shopping by choosing from a stylish array of home accents, hand-painted wine glasses, stationery and other great gifts. Raffles from each boutique will round out the fun.

All proceeds from the raffles and event tickets will support Founders Hall, a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older, located at 193 Danbury Road in Ridgefield. Additional parking will be available at Fairfield County Bank, 150 Danbury Road; a Ridgefield Crossings bus will provide shuttle service from there. By attending Wine, Cheese & Accessories, you’ll be treating yourself to an entertaining night out while helping to provide life-long learning, fitness and fun to over 3,600 of your older friends and neighbors. For more information, call 203.431.7000.