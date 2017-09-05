Chekhov Theatre Festival expands, finds home at Ridgefield Theater Barn

The Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival, set to run in town from Sept. 16-23, has expanded to two weekends of performances — all at Ridgefield Theater Barn.

The American Soldier, veteran’s one-man show, will be presented Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. The Butcher, play reading by Thrown Stone, will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. Eternal Youth, a coming of age story, will also be performed Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 individual and $35 weekend pass, or info at chekhovfestival.com or 203-274-0261.

There will be one performance that takes place away from the Ridgefield Theater Barn’s campus off Halpin Lane.

The festival’s performance of Twelfth Night will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m., in Ballard Park.