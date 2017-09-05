Share Joy to host mixed doubles fundraiser for Harvey relief

Share Joy International is sponsoring a mixed-doubles round robin social Saturday, Sept. 16, that will raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The club, which is owned by Ridgefield resident Jonathan Chase, will host the event from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lakeside Field Club in North Salem.

The cost is $25 per person. There will be raffle tickets available for purchase. All proceeds will go to hurricane victims.

Share Joy also asks attendees and other residents to donate new clothes or gently-used clothes, too.

Chase has set up a donation bin at the town’s recycling center that will serve as a collection site over the next three weeks.

Donations should be in duty black garbage bags, and taped and labeled with what the contents are and who will be using it. For example: age, clothes, boy or girl, etc.

For those who are unable to attend the event and can’t donate at the recycling center but want to help: Make a check out to S.J.I. (Share Joy International), 58 Crescent Drive, Ridgefield, CT 06877.

For more information or to make a reservation, email [email protected] or call 203-241-7500.