The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) has partnered with the Norwalk River Watershed Association and REI to conduct a major cleanup of invasive species and debris at The Ridgefield Ramble, the NRVT’s first-planned section in Ridgefield.

The trail maintenance event will be held during National Public Lands Day Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of Simpaug Turnpike and Route 7.

Interested volunteers should visit rei.com and click on the “Classes and Events” tab at the top right.

The NRVT has raised $10,000 for the Ridgefield Ramble trail plan, and anticipates reaching its fundraising goal by Sunday, Oct. 1, according to NRVT Executive Director Charlie Taney.

The funds will enable the trail-building architects at Timber & Stone to have the trail plan done by year’s end.

“The NRVT is getting an enthusiastic response from the people of Ridgefield,” Taney said. “We’re excited about the progress to get the NRVT ‘from 20,000 feet to on-the-ground’ in Ridgefield.

For questions, email Taney at [email protected]

Registration details: click here.

Event details

Volunteers will help maintain the current trail, the site of the next section of NRVT in Ridgefield, by clearing debris and invasive plants. The NRVT steering committee will be on hand to answer questions about its goal of building 38 miles of multi-purpose trail connecting Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk and Rogers Park in Danbury.

Volunteers will also plant native pollinator-friendly plants along the trail near the Norwalk River to help restore wildlife habitat and launch the new Ridgefield Pollinator Pathway.

Local experts will discuss the connections between open space, native flora, local pollinators and water quality. Lunch and volunteer tee shirts will be provided FREE plus hiking trail maps of the watershed, which include the current and future sections of the NRVT. REI will also be raffling off gear! Make sure to wear long pants to prevent ticks. Bring a water bottle, work gloves, clippers, saws and/or shovels. Limited supplies available.