Ridgefield students win playwriting contest

The Ridgefield Library announced the winners of its Summer Playwriting Contest that took place during the summer as part of the annual “Love Your Library” celebration.

The winners are: Total Eclipse of the Heart by Aaron Cohen; The Question at Steak by Adrianna Davis; 30 Silver Pieces by Lane Murdock; The Pink Poster by Jillian Fisher and Brunch with the Devil by Nell Walton.

The five winning plays will be performed as staged readings by members of the Ridgefield High School Theatre Company on Friday evening, Sept. 15 at the Ridgefield Playhouse beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased at ridgefieldlibrary.org.

In addition, the RHS Theatre Company is sponsoring cash prizes for each of the five winning plays. Later this fall, the library will create and make available on its website an audio recording of the winning plays as read by the members of the RHS Theatre Company.

Special thanks to judges Donna Amato, Kit Dougherty, Joanne Hudson, Emily Kilbourn and Jason Peck and to RHS Theatre Company Director Sherry Cox.

For questions or additional information contact Laureen Bubniak, director of development, 203-438-2282, ext. 11029 or [email protected]