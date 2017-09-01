The Ridgefield Press

Ancona’s to open new liquor store downtown

By Peter Yankowski on September 1, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Downtown Ridgefield will have a new liquor store in the near future.

Mitch Ancona told The Press Friday, Sept. 1, that he plans to open another store at 21 Governor Street — part of the shopping plaza that used to hold Balducci’s grocery store.

Ancona plans to move into the storefront next to Ridgefield Music, which was most recently an eye doctor’s practice.

He also owns Anconas Wines and Liquors in Ridgefield and Wilton.

Ancona said he has always wanted to move uptown, and that he “cautiously optimistic” about the process. He would not give a timeframe for when the store might open.

“I guess my next step is to finalize the design on the inside, and get a sense of timing in terms of vendors for the build out,” he said.

