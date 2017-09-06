Yankowski joins The Press

Peter Yankowski joined The Press staff in early August as a general assignment reporter.

He will be covering a variety of beats for the newspaper, including education, police and fire, and planning and zoning.

Yankowski, a 2013 graduate of Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y., previously worked as a freelance reporter for The Press’ sister paper, The Wilton Bulletin.

He is a Redding resident with a career focus is in print journalism and digital media.

Yankowski previously worked as a staff writer at Continue-Play where he wrote daily news items about the gaming industry.

“Peter has all the characteristics of a great reporter — he’s tenacious, energetic, dedicated, and knowledgeable, with a healthy desire to learn more about any subject I throw at him and always ask the right follow-up questions,” said managing editor Steve Coulter. “He’s already displayed a wide range of skills that will help continue The Press’s identity shift from a once-a-week publication to a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week news operation.

“I’m more than confident that he will continue to supply our faithful readers with the meaningful and well-researched content that they’ve come to expect from their hometown newspaper.”