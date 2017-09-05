Giving Thanks: Memorial soccer game honors Meegan’s memory

To the Editor:

The Meegan family would like to thank all the players and spectators for coming out and participating in the second annual Ryan Meegan Memorial RHS Soccer Alumni game on Saturday, August 12th.

We would also like to thank the referees who donated their time for the game, the announcers and Phil Bergen, the RHS boys soccer coach. Ryan would be extremely proud and happy knowing that he played a part in bringing the RHS soccer community together again this year to catch up, share memories and have fun playing the game he loved so much.

Thanks to everyone for honoring Ryan’s memory.

Kerri Meegan