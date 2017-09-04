R.A.C.E. offers final solar workshop Sept. 7

The Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment (R.A.C.E.) will host its last solar workshop for the R.A.C.E. for Solar program at the Ridgefield Recreation Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

During the session, residents will have a final opportunity to learn about the benefits of switching to solar, and more about the R.A.C.E. for Solar program which helps homeowners install a solar power system for less.

The R.A.C.E. for Solar program offers special pricing on residential solar power installations until Sept. 30, 2017. Those interested are urged to call Ross Solar at 1-844-368-2879 and mention “R.A.C.E for Solar” or complete the contact form at www.RossSolarGroup.com/raceforsolar. The program ends on Sept. 30, 2017.

Additional Information can be found on the Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment website at www.RaceForTheEarth.org.