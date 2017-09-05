Food truck vendors receive renewed permits

The Board of Selectmen renewed vendor permits for three food trucks at its Aug. 23 meeting.

Arantes’ Coffee and Lunch Truck, Gigi’s Family Ice Cream, and Only the Hungry were granted permits renewals to operate in Ridgefield.

The issuing and renewal of food truck permits is at the discretion of the selectmen. With a few exceptions, the trucks are each limited to certain areas, in order to protect restaurants downtown.

Mark McManus, owner of the Only the Hungry, said his truck operates on Parks and Recreation land, and is highly dependent on the weather.

“It’s hit or miss,” he told the board. “First thing I do when I wake up at 5 is check the weather for the day.”