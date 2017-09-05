The Ridgefield Press

Food truck vendors receive renewed permits

By Peter Yankowski on September 5, 2017 in Business, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Hard-hatted construction workers eye the offerings from the Arantes’ Coffee and Lunch Truck. —Macklin Reid photo

The Board of Selectmen renewed vendor permits for three food trucks at its Aug. 23 meeting.

Arantes’ Coffee and Lunch Truck, Gigi’s Family Ice Cream, and Only the Hungry were granted  permits renewals to operate in Ridgefield.

The issuing and renewal of food truck permits is at the discretion of the selectmen. With a few exceptions, the trucks are each limited to certain areas, in order to protect restaurants downtown.

Mark McManus, owner of the Only the Hungry, said his truck operates on Parks and Recreation land, and is highly dependent on the weather.

“It’s hit or miss,” he told the board. “First thing I do when I wake up at 5 is check the weather for the day.”

Related posts:

  1. Three food vendors get permits renewed
  2. Natural Scoop renews permit

Tags: , ,

Previous Post R.A.C.E. offers final solar workshop Sept. 7 Next Post Letter: Who wants to live next to a motel?
About author

Peter Yankowski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress