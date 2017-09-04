The Ridgefield Press

Selectmen appoints five to Youth Commission

By Peter Yankowski on September 4, 2017

The Ridgefield Youth Commission will welcome a new member this year.

Emily Furfaro, 16, was appointed to the commission by the Board of Selectmen at its Aug. 23 meeting.

In her interview, Furfaro said she wanted to bridge the gap between teens and their adult parents and teachers.

“Both groups can be misunderstood at times,” Furfaro said.

“Sometimes we just don’t get it, huh?” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

The selectmen also re-appointed Mary Anne Furfaro, Emily’s mother, and commission secretary Jim Yavenditti.

Two Ridgefield High School students, Isabelle Scheer, and Shane Bowler, also received reappointments.

When asked about the commission’s reach among high school and middle school students, Yavenditti said that he had to compete with kids’ time for sports and afterschool programs.

“The hook is the hardest part,” he said, stating that it was sometimes difficult to get kids interested in the commission’s projects. “That does make it challenging.”

