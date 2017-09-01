Founders Hall: Fall fashion showcase is today

Gear up for fall at our annual Fashion Tea, sponsored by FirstLight Home Care, on Friday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. Members will model the latest wraps, sweaters, ponchos, jewelry, handbags and more from Interiors & Design by Ursula.

“Fall fashions are featuring rich jewel tones,” observes business owner Ursula Hanavan, “deep burgundies, beautiful blues, great greens, all yummy, all amazing colors.”

She will showcase a range of casual to dressy outfits, so whether you’re attending an opera at the Ridgefield Playhouse or in New York City, you’ll find one that works. Even better is affordability.

“The accessories look far more expensive than the prices,” notes Ursula.

If you shop at our Wreath Festival boutique, you’re already familiar with Ursula’s Treasures & Trinkets pop-up shop, where fashion forward accessories fly off the shelves. Its permanent home is at the back of Ursula’s Main Street store.

With years of experience in interior design, fashion and apparel, this long-time friend of Founders Hall says, “My goal is to make you look vibrant, alive and perky.”

Come to the tea to see the fashions and hear the music of pianist Walter Feltmate and violinist Dick Ahlstrom. You’ll have plenty of time to compare notes over tea and cookies, and you’ll have a chance to win a free ticket to our upcoming fund-raising event, Wine, Cheese & Accessories, which is another great place to find that special something for your fall wardrobe.

Founders Hall will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.