Library Lines: Transforming the Children’s Library

The library staff is always seeking better ways to help our patrons find what they need, whether it is a satisfying leisure read or information to fulfill a homework assignment. In the children’s library, for example, collections are divided into separate sections for different ages, reading levels or purposes, such as the holiday collection and the early reader section, further divided into three subgroups to correspond to level ranking used in the schools.

Over the summer, we have been making a number of additional changes. When complete, one of the most noticeable will be the creation of a separate location for chapter books, previously mixed in juvenile fiction right next to the huge volumes by J.K. Rowling and Rick Riordan. These are books geared to those just moving beyond early readers, such as the Magic Tree House and other popular series.

To help folks become familiar with where things are now located in the Lodewick Children’s Library, we are hosting a Back-to-School Scavenger Hunt the week after Labor Day. Kids in kindergarten through grade five are invited to drop-in any time the library is open on Sept. 5 to 9 and pick up a scavenger hunt form. All who complete the hunt will receive a small prize.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director at the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at [email protected] and 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.