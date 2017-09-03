Recreation Notes: Fall signup

Now is the perfect time to sign up for a fun and exciting fall program at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation. There are so many to choose from. There’s something for everyone. The next session of our popular dance programs for children and adults begins on Sept. 12. Adults will get fit and have fun in our tap, ballet and ballroom classes. Children, in preschool through kindergarten, will explore the wonderful world of dance in our ballet and ballet/tap classes. Classes for students in first through 12th grade, include ballet, pointe, tap, jazz/hip hop, and lyrical/contemporary. Performance Team is also available for students in sixth through 12th grade, who take three or more dance classes a week. Both adult and youth programs culminate with an exciting recital in June.

We have tennis programs for people of all ages. Classes for adults include beginner, intermediate/doubles strategy, ladies doubles instructional, and senior ladies instructional. Classes for children ages 3 to 15 include beginner and intermediate levels.

Enter our photo contest for your chance to win a free one-year All-Inclusive Family Membership plus yoga, SPIN and TRX. This prize is valued at more than $1,320. For more information visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org.