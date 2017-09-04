The Ridgefield Press

Chamber to host YEA! info session Sept. 13

By The Ridgefield Press on September 4, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, People, Schools · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce will host a Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) Information Session on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Recreation Center’s Copper Beach Room. YEA! is a 30-week program which guides middle- and high-school students through launching and running their own real businesses or social movements.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017-18 academic year. Class size is limited. Interested students can apply at yearidgefield.org.

For more information, contact program director Bobbi Jo Beers at [email protected] or 203-733-7406.

