Diana Jones kicks off Acoustic Celebration Series

By The Ridgefield Press on September 6, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Diana Jones

Diana Jones, who is known for her rural Southern folk music, will play at St. Stephen’s Church at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

It will be the first concert of the Acoustic Celebration Series, and the first time Jones has played in Ridgefield.

While there are many categories of  Americana music, Jones says her songs “feel more old-time country than bluegrass.”

The series will take place on periodic Sunday afternoons throughout the fall, winter and spring.

Tickets are $20 each available atacousticcelebration.org or at the door for $25.

The series is presented by Barbara Manners, who also produces the CHIRP concerts. “So if you’ve enjoyed a number of them, consider giving this series a chance,” said Manners. “Every penny collected goes directly to the artist.”

