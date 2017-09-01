Ridgefield Guild of Artists invites artists to bring work to Annual Juried Exhibition

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists will present its 40th Annual Juried Exhibition running at the Guild gallery barn from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22.

The Guild invites area artists to bring up to three pieces of work in any medium to receiving on Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 10, 12 to 4 p.m. or Monday, Sept. 11, 2 to 6 p.m. at the Guild, 34 Halpin Lane, to be considered for the show by juror Lisa Hayes Williams, curatorial assistant to the director of the New Britain Museum of American Art.

Now in its 40th year, the Annual Juried Exhibition has a reputation for attracting high caliber artists from Connecticut, New York and beyond, not to mention a well-respected juror. Ms. Williams is a Connecticut native and joined The New Britain Museum in February of 2016. Prior to that, she lived in New York City for 11 years, working at institutions including the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and most recently, David Zwirner Gallery, where she served as exhibitions and research associate. Ms. Williams received her master of arts degree in modern art and art history from Columbia University and her bachelor of arts in studio art and art history from Boston College.

For fees and specifications, refer to the complete prospectus on the Guild’s website rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863 for more details. Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.