Library to host women in tech panel Saturday

The Ridgefield Library is pleased to announce a Women in Technology Career Panel, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. in the Library’s Main Program Room at 472 Main Street in Ridgefield. Confirmed panelists include Sharon Peters, GVP of Marketing at Charter Communications; Dawn DeCosta, founder and owner of Tech Savvy; and Suchitra Joshi, Director for Smarter Computing Solutions in IBM’s Systems and Technology Group. One of Joshi’s “colleagues” at IBM is Watson, and she hopes to have the supercomputer on hand to answer a few questions.

Participants will talk about the role technology plays in their jobs, how they got into their current field and position, and what advice they would give to young women considering a tech-based career. They will also give their perspectives on how to survive in a male-dominated field where marginalization and even harassment of women remains commonplace. Ridgefield High School senior Omika Suryawanshi, a veteran of the Library’ Girls Who Code club, has organized this event and will serve as moderator. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists and to talk with them following the presentation.

This program is the latest in the Library’s longstanding “Inspiring Girls in Science” series designed to encourage the pursuit of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers by women and minorities. Past activities have included a local Girls Who Code club, NASA’s “astro4girls” project and many other lectures, workshops and panels over the past 12 years. Funding for this initiative comes from the Nick and Anita Donofrio family.

Young women in middle and high school are encouraged to attend, along with parents, educators and women working in technology. Boys and young men are also welcome! Registration is recommended but not required at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org. Contact 203-438-2282 or [email protected] for more information.