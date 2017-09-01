Black bear spotted walking through Olmstead Lane backyard Thursday night

Ridgefield resident Michael Kralik took three pictures of a small black bear walking through his backyard at 65 Olmstead Lane Thursday night around 8 p.m.

“First one I saw this year,” he said. “Very docile just checking everything out.”

It’s not the first bear spotting this summer.

A Midrocks Road resident submitted a photo of a bear outside her home less than two weeks ago.

Ridgefield Police confirmed that they had responded to a call at 11:38 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, and again at 12:35 p.m. in the same area.

Captain Jeff Kreitz said that the police department’s procedure for bear sightings is to alert neighboring houses of the animal’s presence, and urge people to steer clear of the animal.

“We’re in a rural area, so this does happen,” Capt. Kreitz said.

The police have not confirmed the latest bear sighting.

Capt. Kreitz pointed concerned residents to the website for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which is tasked with managing the state’s wildlife — including tranquilizing and removing bears if they happen to wander into a heavily populated area.

“In most situations, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas,” says DEEP’s page on black bears. “Keep dogs under control. Stay away from the bear and advise others to do the same.”