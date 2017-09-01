Letter: Bad eggs

To the Editor:

Being behind the wheel alone is hard for any new driver. But being behind the wheel alone at night, while eggs are catapulted at your windows? Needless to say, that’s not a situation I’d want to be in again.

As a recently licensed high-schooler, I’m disappointed in my peers (or for that matter, whoever it was — young or old — that sophomorically assaulted my vehicle last week).

The incident occurred at the corner of North Street and Tannery Hill Road, at about 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, a quiet evening in a quieter neighborhood. It was the first time I was driving by myself at night.

The eggs, which were launched missile-like from the undergrowth, smashed into my passenger side window, denting the car, scratching the paint, and nearly jolting me off of the road.

Please Ridgefield, if you want to pull a prank, buy a whoopee cushion or TP a tree. But don’t let your mischief endanger a life.

All I can say is I’m glad my windows weren’t open.

Callie McQuilkin

Nod Road, Aug. 28