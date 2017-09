Edwin Taylor, music director of The Fountain Music Series (now in its 22nd season), invites any singers to perform the great sacred classics with a professional orchestra for a trio of concerts — one in the fall, one at Christmas time and another in the spring.

Participants can be any age — high-schoolers through senior citizens — and can range in experience level.

No auditions will be held.

E-mail [email protected] or call 203-438-8077 for more details.