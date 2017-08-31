Ridgefield Lions Club donate $1,000 to hurricane relief

The Ridgefield Lions Club, through the Lions Club International Foundation, is donating $1,000 to help support relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of Texas.

The Lions Clubs International Foundation is the charitable arm of Lions Clubs International.

Established in 1968, LCIF is committed to providing humanitarian services to those in need, including providing disaster relief, saving sight, supporting youth and combating disability. LCIF has awarded more than fifty million dollars in disaster relief funding over the last 10 years. LCIF was ranked by a Financial Times study as the #1 non-governmental organization with which to partner. Learn more at www.lcif.org.

The Ridgefield Lions Club not only helps in national disasters such as Hurricane Harvey, but they also provide community support to Ridgefield throughout the year to those in need. Our next major fundraiser will be our annual Wine Tasting taking place on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Lounsbury House. For tickets, please contact Sandra Dudzic at [email protected].

The Ridgefield Lions Club is also looking for new members to join their club who are civic minded and looking to make a difference in their community. For more information on how to become a Ridgefield Lion, please contact their membership chair, Steve Dudzic at [email protected]