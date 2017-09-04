Ridgefield property transfers: Aug. 16-22

Fourteen homes worth a total of $12,416,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Aug. 16-22 with $31,041 in conveyance taxes collected. Transfers included:

84 North Salem Road: Cathy Prior of Florida Hill Road to Veton and Sidita Alimi, Aug. 16, $315,000.

23 Barry Avenue: Anthony and Janine Carboni to Susan Limoncelli of Cotuit, Mass., Aug. 16, $530,000.

124 Limestone Road: Stanley and Diane Reunert to Michael and Jessica McNamara of Farrar Lane, Aug. 17, $585,000.

42 Beechwood Lane: Mark and Barbara Lieberman to James Kallusky and Flavia Saravalli of New York, N.Y., Aug. 17, $638,500.

45 Walnut Hill Road: Scott Duques to Brian and Sydney of Danbury, Aug. 17, $565,000.

279 Mountain Road: Claude Graffard-Petit to Heakyung Chung and Ken Mak of New York, N.Y., Aug. 17, $845,000.

120 Prospect Ridge Road: James and Anmarie Galowski to Julie Vanacker, Aug. 17, $1,625,000.

35 High Ridge Avenue: Stephen Winter and Eva Chan to Viktor and Sandrine Okasamaa of New York, N.Y., Aug. 18, $1,905,000.

90 Keeler Drive: Richard and Jennifer Abercrombie to Henry and Christine Janssen of Wethersfield, Aug. 18, $725,000.

39 Wild Turkey Court: Candy B. Shaughnessy Trust of Narragansett, R.I. to William Crowley and Blair Crowley, Aug. 18, $1,143,000.

135 Tanton Hill Road: Country Club Development LLC of Grove Street to David and Elena Zegarelli, Aug. 18, $1,150,000.

8 Summit Lane: Ed and Rachel Boyer to Jorge Irizarry of Crescent Drive, Aug. 21, $420,000.

15 High Ridge Avenue: Parley Partnership Limited Liability to Andrew and Melissa Williams of Pelham, N.Y., Aug. 22, $1,275,000.

171 Farmingville Road: Peter and Melanie Morrice to Erik and Tracey Lassow of Long Beach, Calif., Aug. 22, $695,000.