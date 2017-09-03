Bollywood and Chadradance at Ridgefield Continuing Education

Cardio classes start soon at Ridgefield Continuing Education. New classes include Bollywood and Chadradance. Longtime favorites Calorie Burner, Body Precision, Zumba, and Pilates are also available.

Bollywood Dance starts Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7:15 p.m.; Body Precision, a cardio/endurance/core and strength program, starts Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m.; Chadradance starts Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7:15 p.m.; Zumba starts Monday, Oct. 16, and Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m.; Pilates starts Monday, Sept. 25, at 4:45 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m.; 60-Minute Calorie Burner starts Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m.

Line dance, ballroom, Qi Three, Tai Chi, yoga, and Qi Gong also start soon.

Cost is $48 (four sessions) to $108 (nine sessions). Discount for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advance registration is required. Details at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.