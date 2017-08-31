New art and craft classes are available, day and evening, through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Drawing starts Thursday, Sept. 28 (seven sessions, 10 a.m. to noon, $149); Explore the Mediums starts Monday, Sept. 25 (five sessions, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., $109); Acrylic Painting for Beginners starts Wednesday, Sept. 27 (five sessions, 7 to 9 p.m., $109); Hand-Painted Furniture starts Wednesday, Sept. 27 (six sessions; 10 a.m. to noon, $128); Decorative Faux-Painting Techniques starts Friday, Oct. 6 (four sessions, 10 a.m. to noon, $92); Studio Knitting for All starts Tuesday, Sept. 19 (six session, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., $128); Jewelry classes, Creative Card Making and Crochet start in October and November.

Tuition listed above and materials are extra. Ridgefield senior age 62 and older discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.