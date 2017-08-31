The Ridgefield Press

Arts and crafts classes this fall at Ridgefield Continuing Education

By Steve Coulter on August 31, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

New art and craft classes are available, day and evening, through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Drawing starts Thursday, Sept. 28 (seven sessions, 10 a.m. to noon, $149); Explore the Mediums starts Monday, Sept. 25 (five sessions, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., $109); Acrylic Painting for Beginners starts Wednesday, Sept. 27 (five sessions, 7 to 9 p.m., $109); Hand-Painted Furniture starts Wednesday, Sept. 27 (six sessions; 10 a.m. to noon, $128); Decorative Faux-Painting Techniques starts Friday, Oct. 6 (four sessions, 10 a.m. to noon, $92); Studio Knitting for All starts Tuesday, Sept. 19 (six session, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., $128); Jewelry classes, Creative Card Making and Crochet start in October and November.

Tuition listed above and materials are extra. Ridgefield senior age 62 and older discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

No related posts.

Previous Post Art Walk 2017 continues through Sept. 8th
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress