Yes, the school year just started but that doesn’t mean the Board of Education can’t look ahead to next June.

The board voted to set Friday, June 22 as the commencement date for Ridgefield High School’s Class of 2018.

The decision was made at the board’s meeting Monday, August 28.

Putting the date deep into June allows the district to anticipate any makeup days for snow or storm-related closures, several board members said.