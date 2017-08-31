Don’t Be Silent and the Exchange Club of Ridgefield will kick-off Anti-Bullying Month with a cocktail and dinner event at the Ridgefield Recreation Center Saturday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 10 p.m.

State Senator Toni Boucher and forensic psychiatrist, Dr. David Bernstein will be the keynote speakers. Sen. Boucher will be speaking on anti-bullying legislation in Connecticut and Dr. David Bernstein will be discussing the psychological impact of bullying on our children, teens, and adults.

This event is being hosted to bring a deeper awareness of the pervasiveness of bullying, it’s sometimes fatal consequences and what we can do as a community to help in bringing it to an end.

The event is black tie optional. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dinner catered by Gallo Restaurant, dancing from Bach to Rock with a live DJ. Other events will be a dance performance by Jennifer Conciatore of The Gym, comedic entertainment, Birgitta Stone of Local Social Media on cyber bullying, along with Mona Thorpe of Don’t Be Silent on the effects of bullying. Tickets are $150 per person. Tables of eight or 10 are also available.

Don’t Be Silent is a movement founded by Mona Thorpe that brings educational events to communities of parents, teachers, town officials, and all people who can make a difference in the fight against bullying, one community at a time. Our voices can save lives. Join the Don’t Be Silent movement and be part of the solution in ending bullying.