Playhouse workshop: Ira Joe Fisher on speaking fearlessly

A workshop, Speaking Fearlessly with Ira Joe Fisher, will be held at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m., Sept. 13 through Oct. 11. To enroll ($240 tuition), call the box office at 203-438-5795.

Fisher’s career includes radio and TV stints including the dual role of weatherman and features reporter for WABC in New York City

Speaking Fearlessly is for business, volunteer work, or for those who have a big event coming up.

The Bruce Becker Scholarship fund has been established to subsidize classes that foster participation in the performing arts. To apply for a scholarship, email [email protected]