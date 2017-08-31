The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Skate club should reconsider location

By The Ridgefield Press on August 31, 2017 in Community, Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor: 

Earlier this year, we experienced firsthand the anxiety brought about by a proposal to implant a commercial business in a designated residential neighborhood. In that case, it was  Mountainside’s proposal to establish a rehabilitation facility directly next door to us on Old West Mountain Road where there was little infrastructure to support it. The impact of increased traffic, well water demand, reliance on septic and the potential drainage encroachment on wetlands could not be denied. The concern extended to the constant turnover of transients in a family neighborhood teeming with children. Fortunately, Mountainside yielded to the community uproar and withdrew their proposal.

Members of the Peaceable Neighbors Alliance are now facing a similar struggle to preserve their environment and quality of life. They are objecting to a proposal for a primarily outdoor commercial enterprise with operations extending into the late evening. In addition to the issues related to traffic, well water, septic, wetlands and decreased property values, residents will have to endure other hardships. They will not be able to buffer themselves and escape from the noise pollution and light infringement that are the trademarks of outdoor ice-hockey rinks. During off hours, they will also be exposed to the continuous noise and disruption of the ice maintenance equipment and snow clearing operations.

The applicant should reconsider his choice of location for the skate club and select a more appropriate commercial setting. While a skate club could be a welcome asset to Ridgefield, it should not be operating to the detriment of any established residential neighborhood where owners have made significant investment with the expectation that their quality of life would continue undisturbed. That is their right. Be heard on this issue as if you lived next door.

Chuck & Françoise Lampe

Old West Mountain Road, Aug. 28

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield Winter Club outlines plans
  2. Ridgefield Winter Club: Zoning battle looms, owner aims to keep piece of Pinchbeck’s history
  3. Letter: Ridgefield Winter Club isn’t like others in area

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Pallai named to Board of Ethics Next Post Video, social media, and print: Marketing town’s many assets
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress