Pallai named to Board of Ethics

August 31, 2017

The Board of Selectmen appointed Michelle E. Pallai to the Ridgefield Board of Ethics at its meeting Aug. 23.

When asked about her qualifications, Pallai pointed to her experience as a genetic counselor.

“My role as a genetic counselor is to provide education,” said Pallai, who has lived in Ridgefield for 27 years.

She told the selectmen she provides her patients with information “very objectively, and remove my opinion entirely.”

The Board of Ethics consists of five “electors of the town known for their integrity,” who are appointed by the selectmen for two-year terms.

The Ridgefield Press

