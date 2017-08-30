Ridgefield plans Mark Boughton fund-raiser

Ridgefield will host a fund-raiser event for Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton as he prepares a run for governor in 2018.

The event, which will be hosted by Joe Savino and Hope Wise, will be held at the Ridgefield Golf Course from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

“Mark has been the Mayor of Danbury for over 16 years. Under Mark’s leadership Danbury has been the fastest growing city in Connecticut with the lowest unemployment rate,” Savino said. “Mark has exactly the right experience and leadership style is to turn our state around.”

Hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine will be served.

The donation is up to $100 maximum per individual. Make checks payable to Connecticut Comeback Committee, PO Box 2391, Danbury 06813. For more information or to RSVP, contact Lindsay Jacobs at 203-794-4622 or [email protected]