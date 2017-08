Ridgefield police have closed off Branchville Road (Route 102), Tuesday night, Aug. 29.

Police said the work, which is taking place near Branchville Elementary School, would continue until at least 4 a.m.

An officer on the scene said that the work was planned, and that no houses should lose power.

He said the previous night something had “exploded” in the utility wiring, leading to Tuesday night’s repair work.