Mary Jo (Bunsa) Calamai, 60, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2017, with her beloved husband, Robert T. Calamai, at her side.

Mary Jo was born on October 15, 1956, to the late Robert and Mary Bunsa in Jersey City, N.J., and grew up in Basking Ridge, N.J. The eldest of six children, she was lovingly considered their trusted leader and friend.

Mary Jo graduated from Ridge High School and received her B.S. degree in Travel, Transportation and Tourism from Niagara University, where she formed lifelong friendships.

Early in her career, Mary Jo worked in various roles at IBM in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where she met her husband, Bob, of 35 years. Her last position at IBM was as an operations manager, before she left for what she considered her ultimate career and vocation: raising their children, Dan and Laura. Although she always placed her family first, Mary Jo was also dedicated to her community. A woman of strong faith, Mary Jo was very active at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ridgefield. She taught CCD for many years and served as a bible study leader, a member of the parish council and in various other church roles.

Mary Jo delighted in every detail of her family members’ and friends’ lives, always sharing in both their joys and sorrows. She had a gift for making others feel uniquely loved and valued.

Mary Jo was revered as the heart and matriarch of her large extended family, whom she loved dearly.

She worked tirelessly to nurture traditions and tight-knit bonds. She shared close relationships with her many nieces and nephews, who affectionately called her “Aunt Jo.”

Countless others were inspired by the steadfast faith with which she enthusiastically lived her

life — and then, in more recent months, with which she courageously battled cancer.

Mary Jo held the deepest love for her devoted husband and their children. In December she joyfully welcomed into the family a son-in-law, Matthew Mol, of Baltimore, Md. She is also survived by five siblings: Robert Bunsa Jr. (Karen) of Pennington, N.J., Beth Finn (Steve) of Kennebunk, Maine, brother J. Rahl Bunsa of Tallahassee, Fla., Fred Bunsa (Donna) of Basking Ridge, N.J., and Ann Walker (Rick) of Peachtree City, Ga; sister-in-law Joyce Brousseau (Richard) of Great Barrington, Mass.; brother-in-law Edward Calamai (Joy) of Portsmouth, N.H.; as well as 22 nieces and nephews and one great-nephew.

The Calamai family extends its sincere gratitude for the wonderful help and support given to Mary Jo and her family—not only during her recent illness but also throughout her life.

A Mass of Resurrection was held on Aug. 28, 2017, at St. Mary Church.

Memorial donations may be made to The Brotherhood of Hope, PO Box 200057, Roxbury, MA 02120 (a Catholic consecrated community whose mission is outreach to college students; Mary Jo’s brother, Rahl, is a member). Or, donations may be made to the Saint Joseph Parenting Center, Yerwood Center, 90 Fairfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902.