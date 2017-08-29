Rollover crash closes Florida Hill Road

A Ridgefield resident rolled his car over near Harvey Road while driving west on Florida Hill Road in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The driver received no major injuries, though police and fire at the site of the accident declined to comment on the matter.

Tow trucks had arrived to right the car and begin removing the vehicle by 12:15 p.m.

Lauro Cabrera, 42, said he was working on a nearby home when he saw fire trucks drive by. He ran to the scene to assist. Cabrera said the car flipped over after it struck a rock on the opposite side of the street, coming to rest after sliding for several feet.

Fire and police services were dispatched to the scene at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday morning.