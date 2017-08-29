Julia T. (Sheila) Hefferon, 85, of Plantsville, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away on August 26, 2017. She was the loving wife of the late George J. Hefferon.

Mrs. Hefferon was born on December 27, 1931 in New York City; a daughter of the late James and Honora (Healy) Kissane. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Manhattan where she was honored as a Reagent Scholar. Mrs. Hefferon worked for several years for the National Assurance Company prior to being wed.

A resident of Ridgefield for 50 years, Mrs. Hefferon was a volunteer for Ridgefield Meals on Wheels and a past employee of the Bring and Buy Thrift Store.

Mrs. Hefferon was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Church of Ridgefield and she was an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion to the homebound.

Mrs. Hefferon is survived by her seven children and their families: George J. Hefferon, Jr. and his wife, Marguerite, James S. Hefferon and his wife, Lynne, Thomas M. Hefferon and his wife, Elizabeth, Dennis J. Hefferon and his wife, Kathi, Mary Jean Mangione, Theresa A. Kamradt and her husband, Jeffrey and Noreen E. Thomas and her husband, James.

In addition to her children and their spouses, Mrs. Hefferon is survived by 18 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a brother, James Kissane.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Hefferon was predeceased by two brothers; Jeremiah and Daniel Kissane.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation: 8085 Saltsburg Road – Suite 201; Pittsburgh, PA 15239 or online at www.umdf.org