Marie Nora Cohan, 76, of Danbury, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

Mrs. Cohan is survived by her husband Edward Joseph Cohan Jr. and by her six children and spouses: Jeanne and Kevin Clune, Mary Ellen and Chris Alberti, Colleen Cohan, Micci Cohan, Caroline and Stephan Bernstein, Brian and Kristen Cohan; and by her 11 grandchildren: Christopher Alberti, Sean and Jodi Alberti, Meaghan Clune, Tucker Birbilis, Colleen Alberti, Tara Clune, Bridget Alberti, Mary Alberti, Carina Bernstein, Adelyn Marie Cohan and Connor Cohan. She is predeceased by her son Edward Joseph Cohan III.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Church; 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Interment will be private and at the direction of the family. Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.